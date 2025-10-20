IFP Advisors Inc Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $98.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 73.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

