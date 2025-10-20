Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Pentair by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Pentair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $108.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

