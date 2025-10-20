Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 822,877 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 555,277 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

