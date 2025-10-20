Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Sells 3,724 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.55 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

