Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Sells 3,724 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2025

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.55 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.