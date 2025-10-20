Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $51.83 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

