Graco (GGG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $563.07 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $82.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.02. Graco has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Graco by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP increased its position in Graco by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

