Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of STT stock opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

