Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in Kellanova $K

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kellanova from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,348 shares of company stock worth $36,597,937. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

