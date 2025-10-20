Foster & Motley Inc. Buys Shares of 24,989 Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Match Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

