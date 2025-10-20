Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Catawba River Capital grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 74,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 635.7% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $388.99 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $397.28. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

