Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,371 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

