Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $335,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.76.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0%

CMCSA opened at $29.54 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

