Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $750.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

