Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 698.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 479,088 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

