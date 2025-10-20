flyExclusive, Inc. $FLYX Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in flyExclusive were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of flyExclusive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

FLYX stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. flyExclusive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $292.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.25.

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

