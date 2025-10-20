FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0%

CMCSA opened at $29.54 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

