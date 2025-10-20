First Interstate Bank Trims Position in Deere & Company $DE

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $535.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.35.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $458.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.24 and a 200 day moving average of $487.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

