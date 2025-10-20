First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK is First Interstate Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,351 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up approximately 8.3% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $141,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 270.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.90 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,072.16. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $440,114.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 959,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,777,807.81. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,818 shares of company stock worth $2,845,925. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.