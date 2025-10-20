Financial Symmetry Inc Buys 190,426 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 26.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $50,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after acquiring an additional 181,408 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

