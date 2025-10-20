Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 346 Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF $VICE

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance
AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.
About AdvisorShares Vice ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Vice ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.