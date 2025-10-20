Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 346 Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF $VICE

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.92. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

