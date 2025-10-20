Financial Perspectives Inc Has $190,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

