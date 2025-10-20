Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 10.6%

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $37.32 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $818.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

