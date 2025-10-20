Fiduciary Planning LLC Invests $242,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.32.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Micron Technology stock opened at $202.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $206.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

