Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock valued at $567,328,871. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOOD stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

