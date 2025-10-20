Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.16 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

