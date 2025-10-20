Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $394,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $217.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $202.96 and a 1 year high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

