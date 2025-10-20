Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Acquires 159,026 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,632.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,026 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 3.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,986 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

