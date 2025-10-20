Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $333.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

