Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $158.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average of $146.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

