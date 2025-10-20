Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 217,196 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $92.29 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.