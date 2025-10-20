Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,232,723 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Chubb by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $268.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

