DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $365.16 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,797 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $365,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.07.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

