Cwm LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Lamb Weston $LW

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:LW opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.