Cwm LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $68.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.92. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,807,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,764.75. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $5,845,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

