Crux Wealth Advisors Sells 3,410 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Crux Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,912 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16,575.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,709 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.