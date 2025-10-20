Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 522 iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $201.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.