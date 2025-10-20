Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.3% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,372 shares of company stock worth $55,110,740 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $253.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $257.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

