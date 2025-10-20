Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 35.8%

DISV opened at $35.65 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.