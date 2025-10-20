Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 63.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 1.4%

NTNX stock opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.