CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3,939.1% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 507,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 945,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,347 shares of company stock worth $3,228,852. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

