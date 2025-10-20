Citrine Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Citrine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Citrine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.29 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.91.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.