Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,636,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $14,673,021.50. Following the sale, the director owned 627,717,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,962,688,182.75. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,343,079 shares of company stock valued at $566,860,634. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $229.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

