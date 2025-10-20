Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 274.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 92.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Newmont from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Newmont Trading Down 7.6%

NYSE:NEM opened at $90.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

