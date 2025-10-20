Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $129.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

