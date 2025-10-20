Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 57,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

