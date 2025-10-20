Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 332 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $505.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $483.56 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.00.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

