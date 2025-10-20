Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $102,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 373.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,523,000 after buying an additional 897,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,231.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 607,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 594,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $108.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.