CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Acquired by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after acquiring an additional 397,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

