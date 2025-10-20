CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA Stock Position Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

CAVA stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

