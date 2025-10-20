Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Holdings Lifted by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after buying an additional 601,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.0%

CARR stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.